Sun Capital buys microgreens and edible flowers grower Fresh Origins

Sun Capital Partners Inc has acquired San Marcos, California-based Fresh Origins, a grower and shipper of Microgreens and Edible Flowers for foodservice and retail customers. No financial terms were disclosed.

Fresh Origins was founded in 1996.

“We are excited about the opportunity to work closely with Fresh Origins’ CEO, Norma St. Amant, to continue to grow and enhance the business,” said Marc Leder, Co-CEO of Sun Capital. “Norma and Company management have built a great organization and we look forward to supporting the Company with our operational resources and extensive food industry expertise to help Fresh Origins expand its leadership position in the growing Microgreens and Edible Flowers market.”

Sun Capital’s current and prior investments, including Creekstone Farms Premium Beef, Del Monte Canada, Elan Nutrition and Fearman’s Pork.

Since 1995, Sun Capital has invested in more than 475 companies worldwide with revenues in excess of $50 billion across a broad range of industries and transaction structures. The firm has offices in Boca Raton, Los Angeles and New York, and an affiliate with offices in London.