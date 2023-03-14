Sun Capital Partners invests in Anderson Business Advisors

Anderson is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada

Andersons’ management and employees to maintain minority stake in the firm

Sun Capital Partners has completed a majority investment in Anderson Business Advisors, a provider of corporate services. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Anderson’s management and employees have reinvested proceeds from the sale to retain a significant minority stake in the firm, according to a release.

“The corporate services sector is highly fragmented, creating strong potential for Anderson to grow through strategic acquisitions that will increase market share and diversify its customers,” said Alexander Wyndham, principal at Sun European Partners.

Sun Capital’s investment in Anderson follows its recent acquisitions of Fletchers Solicitors in 2021 and K3 Capital Group in February.

Sun Capital is a global private equity firm focused on partnering with management teams to accelerate value creation. The firm, based in Boca Raton, Florida, has invested in around 500 companies worldwide.