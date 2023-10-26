Sun Capital snaps up manufacturer Kovalus

Manny Singh, CEO of Kovalus, will continue to lead the management team.

Sun Capital Partners has acquired Kovalus, a Wilmington, Massachusetts-based maker of filtration membranes. No financial terms were disclosed.

Kovalus was founded in 1963. It provides membrane filtration, ion exchange, evaporators, dryers, and proprietary cheesemaking technologies to the industrial, food, beverage, dairy, and other markets.

“We are thrilled to finalize this acquisition and look forward to collaborating with the KSS team to support the business as a strong standalone enterprise,” said Jeremy Stone, a senior managing director at Sun Capital in a statement. “Sun Capital has a long history of successfully partnering with outstanding management teams in industrial businesses across multiple sectors.”

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, Sun Capital invests in business services, consumer, healthcare, industrial, and technology sectors. The private equity firm was founded in 1995.