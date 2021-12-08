Sun Capital taps Eisen as principal and Wildroudt as ESG head

Sun Capital Partners has hired Howard Eisen as a principal on the investor relations team. Also, the firm has named Jennifer Wildroudt as vice president of environmental, social, governance. Previously, Eisen worked at TMF Group where he was head of business development while Wildroudt worked at Alvarez & Marsal, where she helped lead creation of the firm’s ESG consulting practice.

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sun Capital Partners, Inc. (“Sun Capital”), a leading private investment firm focused on investing in defensible businesses in growing markets with tangible performance improvement opportunities, today announced two additions to the firm: Howard Eisen has joined as Principal on the Investor Relations team, while Jennifer Wildroudt has joined as Vice President of Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG).

“We are very excited to welcome Howard and Jennifer to Sun Capital,” said Marc Leder, Co-CEO of Sun Capital Partners. “Howard’s extensive experience in fund management and working with global investors will be strong assets for our Investor Relations team. With ESG playing an increasingly critical role in investment decisions of both Sun Capital and our Limited Partners, Jennifer’s deep expertise in climate, sustainability, and governance, will help us to further accelerate our initiatives in this area.”

Eisen brings over 20 years of investor relations and investment fund experience to Sun Capital. He joins from TMF Group, where he was Head of Business Development and was responsible for developing a full range of asset services to fund managers globally. Prior to joining TMF, Eisen served as Head of Investor Engagement at DMS Governance/DMS Capital Solutions. Previously, he held various business growth and fund management roles at Moelis Asset Management, Conifer Financial Services, UBS AG, and Goldman Sachs Group/Spear Leeds & Kellogg. Eisen received his Bachelor of Science in Management from Binghamton University’s School of Management.

Wildroudt brings more than a decade of ESG experience, most recently from Alvarez & Marsal, where she helped lead creation of the firm’s ESG consulting practice. This work included implementation of ESG strategies and programs, identifying material topics, and setting goals and targets. Previously, she served as Senior Manager of Climate Change and Sustainability Services at Ernst & Young, where she led sustainability strategy engagements for Fortune 500 companies across a range of industries including private equity and financial services. Wildroudt started her career as an Environmental Engineer at URS Corporation, since acquired by AECOM, and earned her Bachelor of Science in Applied Science from Miami University.

About Sun Capital Partners, Inc.

