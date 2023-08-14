Sun Capital to snap up manufacturer Koch Separation Solutions

Manny Singh, president of KSS, will continue to lead the management team

KSS was founded in 1963

Sun Capital has invested in more than 500 companies worldwide with revenues in excess of $50 billion

Sun Capital Partners has agreed to acquire Koch Separation Solutions, a Wilmington, Massachusetts-based provider of separation technologies. The seller is Koch Engineered Solutions.

Manny Singh, president of KSS, will continue to lead the management team.

KSS was founded in 1963.

“We are very excited to enter into this agreement and look forward to working with the KSS team to support the business as a strong standalone enterprise,” said Jeremy Stone, senior managing director at Sun Capital in a statement. “Sun Capital has a long history of successfully partnering with outstanding management teams in industrial businesses across multiple sectors. We’re confident that we can apply that experience and our deep, in-house operational resources to help management execute its business plan, accelerate growth, and further the company’s ability to help customers increase productivity while meeting sustainability goals.”

Founded in 1995, Sun Capital has invested in more than 500 companies worldwide with revenues in excess of $50 billion across a broad range of industries and transaction structures. The private equity firm is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.