Supply Chain Equity Partners exits Coastal Construction Products

This is Beacon’s fifth acquisition in the last 12 months

Beacon’s new specialty waterproofing division will be led by Coastal CEO Martin Harrell

Supply Chain Equity Partners invests exclusively in the distribution and logistics space

Supply Chain Equity Partners has sold Coastal Construction Products to Beacon. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Coastal is a distributor of specialty waterproofing products.

This is Beacon’s fifth acquisition in the last 12 months.

Beacon currently sells waterproofing products throughout its commercial and residential roofing branches as well as 13 specialty waterproofing locations in the Western U.S. Beacon’s new specialty waterproofing division will be led by Coastal CEO Martin Harrell.

“SCEP has been a great partner and we are grateful for their help in achieving our Vision 2025,” said Harrell, in a statement. “They allowed us to grow much faster than we could have done on our own by funding and supporting our internal growth initiatives as well as fast-tracking our greenfield and acquisition program. Now, the entire Coastal team is excited to be joining Beacon. This partnership allows us to bring our customers the benefits of Beacon’s North American footprint and specialized capabilities designed to accelerate growth and enhance profitability. The team and I believe partnering with Beacon provides the best opportunity to continue to build on our 45-year history and bring additional value to customers.”

Coastal’s estimated full year 2022 revenue and EBITDA are expected to be approximately $250 million and $25 million, respectively.

Beacon was founded in 1928. The company’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “BECN.”

Based in Tampa, Florida, Supply Chain Equity Partners invests exclusively in the distribution and logistics space.