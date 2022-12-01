Sustainable packaging firm Hoover CS inks $160m loan from Riverstone Credit Partners

The financing provides Hoover CS with additional liquidity to execute its growth strategy.

Kevin Friar serves as CEO of Hoover CS

Riverstone Credit Partners is Riverstone Holdings’s credit investment platform focused on energy, power, decarbonization, and infrastructure

Riverstone Credit Partners has provided a $160 million senior term loan to Katy, Texas-based Hoover CS, a provider of sustainable packaging and fleet management solutions.

“Hoover CS has a demonstrated track record of helping its customers across multiple end markets improve environmental performance and the circularity of their supply chains, and we are pleased to partner with them on their next phase of growth,” said Daniel Flannery, managing director at Riverstone in a statement.

