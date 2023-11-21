SV Health Investors’ DDF to exit Caraway Therapeutics to Merck

DDF is a venture capital fund that invests in companies developing novel therapeutics for dementia

SV Health Investors-managed Dementia Discovery Fund (DDF) has agreed to sell Caraway Therapeutics to Merck for a total potential consideration of up to $610 million, including an undisclosed upfront payment as well as contingent milestone payments.

Merck, through a subsidiary, will acquire all outstanding shares of Caraway with earnout milestones associated with the development of certain pipeline candidates, according to a release.

Caraway Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel approaches for the treatment of genetically defined neurodegenerative and rare diseases. The company is backed by SV Health Investors, AbbVie Ventures, MRL Ventures Fund, Amgen Ventures, DDF and Eisai Innovation. It is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

“We are excited to have been an investor in Caraway from concept to acquisition, with the end goal of addressing the huge unmet medical need in dementias such as Parkinson’s Disease Dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies,” said Jonathan Behr, partner at SV, investing out of DDF, and director of Caraway at the time of the acquisition.

SV Health Investors is a healthcare fund manager with around $2.4 billion in assets. It has offices in Boston and London.

Merck is a Darmstadt, Germany-based science and technology company.