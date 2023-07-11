Sverica invests in cybersecurity firm Zyston

Zyston CEO Craig Stamm will continue to lead the company, while Frank Young, managing partner at Sverica, and Michael Dougherty, a principal at Sverica, will join Zyston’s board.

Sverica Capital Management has made an investment in Dallas-based Zyston, a cybersecurity firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Cybersecurity has long been a key focus area for Sverica, and the solutions that Zyston provides are more crucial than ever before as cyberattacks grow in both prevalence and sophistication,” said Young in a statement. “Zyston is well positioned to capture the tremendous market opportunity at hand and has established strong marquee customer and partner relationships. We are very excited to build upon the great foundation that Craig and his team have created at Zyston to support their continued growth.”

Based in Boston, Sverica invests in the lower middle market. The private equity firm targets the healthcare, industrial and technology sectors.