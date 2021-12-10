Sverica invests in ShadowDragon

Sverica Capital Management has made an investment in ShadowDragon, a threat intelligence software provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

PRESS RELEASE

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sverica Capital Management LP (“Sverica”), a private equity investment firm, announced today that it has made a strategic investment in ShadowDragon (“ShadowDragon” or the “Company”).

Founded in 2015, ShadowDragon is a leading threat intelligence software provider focused on offering open-source intelligence (OSINT) data and tools to both public sector and commercial clients to help streamline investigations and safeguard assets. The Company’s flagship product, SocialNet, helps aggregate data from 140+ different platforms across the clear, deep, and dark web to uncover identities, networks, and connections of potential threat actors. The Company offers a number of additional products including OIMonitor, MalNet, and Spotter that serve as useful tools to security teams across a wide array of use cases.

“I founded ShadowDragon with the mission of providing the good guys with the right tools to fight the bad guys… and win,” said Daniel Clemens, Founder and CEO of ShadowDragon. “We have made great strides in making tools to augment the capability of the good guys and level the playing field against complex adversaries. By combining our exceptional team, market need, and technology with the expertise and resources of Sverica, ShadowDragon has the opportunity to grow faster and accelerate innovation to help customers proactively respond to even the most advanced threats. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with the Sverica team and take ShadowDragon to the next level.” Clemens will continue to lead the Company, while Frank Young, Managing Partner at Sverica, and Michael Dougherty, Vice President at Sverica, will join ShadowDragon’s Board of Directors as part of the transaction.

“ShadowDragon has built an exceptional business by simply creating products that customers love. The Company has maintained tremendous growth without a formal sales effort, demonstrating the value customers receive and the opportunity to increase the awareness and reach of their differentiated products. We are thrilled to partner with Daniel and the team, as we look to further invest in the business to drive the next phase of growth,” said Frank Young, Managing Partner at Sverica.

Michael Dougherty, Vice President at Sverica, added, “Organizations are continuing to evolve the sophistication of their security programs, including becoming more proactive instead of reactive, which requires building effective intelligence capabilities. Given that OSINT is a critical piece of any intelligence program, we believe ShadowDragon is well-positioned to benefit from positive tailwinds in the security space and are excited about the partnership with the team.”

About ShadowDragon

ShadowDragon provides publicly accessible information (PAI) and open-source intelligence (OSINT) software, data, and training to enable customers to prevent and attribute actions of threat actors in both the physical and digital world. ShadowDragon’s solutions are used by hundreds of businesses, as well as intelligence and law enforcement organizations around the world. The Company is based in the United States. For more information, visit shadowdragon.io