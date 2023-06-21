Sverica invests in virtual care provider First Stop Health

FSH CEO Teira Gunlock will continue to lead the company, while Gregg Osenkowski, a partner at Sverica, and Doug Patrican, vice president at Sverica, will join FSH's board of directors.

Sverica Capital Management has made an investment in First Stop Health, a Chicago-based virtual care solution provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

FSH CEO Teira Gunlock will continue to lead the company, while Gregg Osenkowski, a partner at Sverica, and Doug Patrican, vice president at Sverica, will join FSH’s board of directors.

On the deal, Patrican said in a statement, “First Stop Health’s focus on delivering exceptional patient care permeates the entire organization and we look forward to supporting the FSH team as they continue to execute on their vision and growth plans.”

FSH was founded by Patrick Spain and Dr. Mark Friedman.

Sverica has raised $2 billion across six funds.