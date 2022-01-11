Sverica promotes one to principal and another to VP

Sverica Capital Management has promoted Michael Dougherty to principal and Doug Patrican to vice president. Dougherty joined Sverica in 2012 while Patrican came on board in 2020.

Boston and San Francisco – January 11, 2022 – Sverica Capital Management, a leading growth- oriented private equity firm focused on the lower middle market, announced today the promotions of Michael Dougherty to Principal and Doug Patrican to Vice President.

Michael joined Sverica’s San Francisco office in 2012 and has over nine years of private equity experience. He focuses on sourcing and evaluating new investments, transaction execution, and portfolio company operations for technology, technology services and software companies. He graduated from Brown University with a degree in economics. Michael currently serves as a Board Member at Cytracom, DeFy Security, Gorilla Logic and ShadowDragon.

Doug joined Sverica’s Boston office in 2020 and focuses on sourcing and managing healthcare investments. With six years of private equity experience, Doug is graduate of Boston College with a degree in economics. He also holds an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.

