SVP acquires complete ownership of trading communications tech firm IPC

Strategic Value Partners has acquired the remaining 40 percent of IPC, a New Jersey-based provider of trading communications technology and network services to the financial markets industry. No financial terms were disclosed.

SVP has owned 60 percent of IPC since 2021.

On the transaction, Ari Barz, a managing director on the North American investment team at SVP said in a statement, “Over the last two years, we have been able to put IPC on significantly stronger footing. We are deeply familiar with the underlying strengths of the business and are excited about IPC’s future, as demonstrated by our continued financial investment in the company.”

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut and London, SVP manages over $18 billion in assets under management. The firm was established by Victor Khosla in 2001.