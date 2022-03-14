SVPGlobal buys Associated Materials

SVPGlobal has acquired Associated Materials, a vertically integrated building products company. No financial terms were disclosed. Moelis & Company acted as financial advisor to Associated Materials while Rothschild & Co did likewise for SVPGlobal.

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio and GREENWICH, Conn., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Associated Materials (the “Company”) and SVPGLOBAL, a global investment firm with over $18 billion of assets under management, today jointly announced that funds managed by SVPGLOBAL completed the acquisition of Associated Materials.

Associated Materials is a vertically integrated building products company with $1.6 billion in annual revenues and a market leader in vinyl windows, vinyl cladding, and metal siding and trim. The Company has been proudly serving its customers since the inception of its Alside brand in 1947 and today owns other leading brands, including Gentek, Alpine, and Preservation, and sells popular product models and brands including Mezzo and Regency windows, Ascend and Align composite cladding, Charter Oak and Sequoia Select vinyl siding, and Sierra Steel and Satinwood metal siding and trim. Associated Materials has over 4,400 employees and operates its own 126 Alside and Gentek supply centers in the United States and Canada along with 11 manufacturing facilities.

David Geenberg, the Co-Head of SVPGLOBAL’s North American Investment Team, said, “We are excited about Associated Materials’ strong position in growing end markets and are focused on supporting the Company through its next chapter of evolution and growth. We look forward to helping the Associated Materials team create value by leveraging SVPGLOBAL’s experience and relationships across the building products sector.”

Associated Materials President & CEO, Brian C. Strauss, remarked, “The Associated Materials team is excited to partner with SVPGLOBAL as we further invest in growing our business and continue to provide best-in-class products and service to our customers. We are proud of what our team has been able to accomplish in building Associated Materials into the company it is today and look forward to continuing to generate value and achieve strong financial results.”

Moelis & Company LLC acted as financial advisor to the Company while Schulte, Roth and Zabel LLP served as the Company’s legal counsel. Rothschild & Co acted as exclusive financial advisor to SVPGLOBAL, and Milbank LLP provided legal counsel.

Funds managed by SVPGLOBAL now own 100% of Associated Material’s equity. Financing for the transaction was led by RBC and Credit Suisse, with UBS, KKR Capital Markets, Macquarie, BMO and PNC participating. Kirkland & Ellis provided legal counsel to SVPGLOBAL in regards to its financing.

About Associated Materials

Associated Materials’ mission is to create successful partnerships with contractors, builders, distributors, and dealers by providing, installing, and servicing industry leading exterior building products and solutions. The Company helps partners create or restore exceptional residential, multi-family, and light commercial structures that are energy-efficient, comfortable, long-lasting, and beautiful for the home or building owner. The Company operates 11 manufacturing facilities in the United States and Canada, which produce vinyl windows, vinyl & composite siding and accessories, and metal building products. The Company also operates 126 supply centers across the United States and Canada under the Alside® and Gentek® brands, respectively. For more information, visit associatedmaterials.com.