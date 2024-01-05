Sycamore Partners takes fashion company Chico’s FAS private

The deal is valued at about $1 billion.

Sycamore Partners has completed its take-private buyout of Florida-based fashion company Chico’s FAS. The deal is valued at about $1 billion.

As a result of the closing, Chico’s FAS has stopped trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

“Completing this transaction represents the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the company’s three iconic brands — Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma,” said Stefan Kaluzny, managing director of Sycamore Partners in a statement. “We look forward to supporting the company’s more than 14,000 talented associates as they continue to deliver best-in-class product assortments to their loyal customer base and help these brands reach their fullest potential.”

Solomon Partners, L.P. acted as financial advisor to Chico’s FAS while Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP acted as legal advisor.

UBS Investment Bank acted as financial advisor to Sycamore Partners and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal advisor.

Based in New York, Sycamore Partners specializes in retail, consumer, and distribution-related investments. The firm has approximately $10 billion in aggregate committed capital raised since its inception in 2011.