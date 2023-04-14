Sycamore Tree raises $401m for third CLO

Goldman Sachs was the fund’s underwriter with Dechert, LLP acting as counsel to Sycamore Tree

Sycamore Tree Capital Partners has closed its third collateralized loan obligation at $401 million.

STCP CLO 3’s backers include banks, insurance companies, and asset management firms.

The CLO has a three-year reinvestment period and a one-year non-call period.

“CLO 3 continues our focus on higher quality, more liquid, broadly syndicated US loans across a wide range of industries,” said Trey Parker, chief investment officer at Sycamore Tree, in a statement. “Our focus on capital preservation is well suited to current market conditions and given our access to committed CLO equity capital, we expect to be a disciplined, consistent new issuer.”

Sycamore Tree’s total assets under management is now approximately $1.6 billion.

Based in Dallas, Sycamore Tree Capital Partners specializes in alternative credit. It was founded by industry veterans Mark Okada, Trey Parker and Jack Yang.