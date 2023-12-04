Sysco scoops up foodservice equipment provider Edward Don & Co from Vestar

Edward Don & Company has been owned and operated by the Don family since 1921

Vestar Capital Partners has sold Edward Don & Co, a Woodridge, Illinois-based distributor of foodservice equipment and supplies, to Sysco Corporation. No financial terms were disclosed.

“It’s been a privilege to support Steve Don and DON management to help them achieve their growth objectives,” said Rob Rosner, a founding partner at Vestar in a statement. “When we originally invested in the business, we believed we were backing one of the strongest management teams and one of the highest-quality platforms in the foodservice equipment & supplies distribution space. That thesis has proven out many times over the years, and this successful outcome is yet another proof point.”

Based in Houston, Sysco is a wholesale restaurant food distributor.

Edward Don & Company has been owned and operated by the Don family since 1921.

Moving foward, DON CEO and President Steve Don will continue to manage the business alongside DON’s leadership team.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and William Blair served as joint lead financial advisors to Edward Don & Company and Vestar. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Edward Don & Company and Vestar.

Headquartered in New York City, Vestar invests in the middle market.