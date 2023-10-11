Sysco to acquire Vestar Capital-backed foodservice equipment provider Edward Don

J.P. Morgan and William Blair served as joint lead financial advisors to Edward Don and Vestar Capital.

Sysco Corporation has agreed to acquire Edward Don & Company, a distributor of foodservice equipment and supplies. No financial terms were disclosed.

Edward Don is backed by Vestar Capital.

Upon completion of the transaction, Edward Don will operate as a standalone specialty division within Sysco. Steve Don will continue to manage the business along with the company’s leadership team.

“Since 1921, DON has put customers first, delivering everything but the food,” said Steve Don, CEO & president in a statement. “In Sysco, we found a partner who not only understands our business but also has a deep appreciation for the customers, employees, and culture that have made us who we are today. Customers can expect the same high level of foodservice expertise, customer service, innovation and a deeper product selection from DON as we move forward as a specialty division within Sysco.”

Owned and operated by the Don family since 1921 and partnered with Vestar Capital Partners since 2017, Edward Don is headquartered in Woodridge, Illinois.

