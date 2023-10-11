TA and OceanSound to invest in Kinective

This transaction will enable Kinective to bolster product innovation and increase investment in sales and support resources.

TA Associates and OceanSound Partners will make an investment in Kinective, a provider of connectivity, workflow, and analytics software for the banking sector. No financial terms were disclosed.

This transaction will enable Kinective to bolster product innovation and increase investment in sales and support resources.

When the deal closes later this year, TA and OceanSound will become equal partners in Kinective.

Kinective was formed in June 2023 through the combination of CFM, NXTsoft, and IMM, three fintech companies that provide API connectivity, workflow automation, and data analytics software. Kinective has offices in Phoenix, Orlando, and New Jersey.

“Kinective is a force multiplier in banking, enabling access to innovation so financial institutions can reduce time-to-market of new technology, lower operating costs, build connected experiences, and delight their clients,” said TA Managing Directors Hythem El-Nazer and Mike Libert, in a statement. “We believe there is considerable opportunity to unlock further value for Kinective’s customers through product investments, new partnerships, and strategic acquisitions. We are pleased to join OceanSound as partners in Kinective and look forward to leveraging TA’s software expertise and global add-on acquisition and integration capabilities to drive sustained growth.”

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP provided legal counsel to Kinective and OceanSound while Goodwin Procter LLP provided legal counsel to TA Associates.

Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its five target industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer, and business services. The firm has raised $65 billion in capital to date.

Based in New York, OceanSound invests in technology and technology-enabled services companies serving government and enterprise end markets.