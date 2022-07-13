TA Associates-backed Compusoft + 2020 acquires RFMS

Madeleine Bayless RFMS CEO and RFMS COO Rod Bayless will remain in their roles.

2020 Technologies was established in 1987 and Compusoft was established in 1989

The two companies united to create one group in 2021

Compusoft + 2020 has operations in North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific and Africa

Compusoft + 2020, which is backed by TA Associates, has acquired Resource and Financial Management Systems Inc, a business management software provider serving the flooring market. No financial terms were disclosed.

The acquisition expands Compusoft + 2020’s coverage of the spaces for living ecosystem. RFMS will continue to operate under the leadership of Madeleine Bayless, RFMS CEO and Rod Bayless, RFMS COO post acquisition.

“For over 35 years RFMS has been synonymous with family values, innovative industry specific software and excellent customer satisfaction,” said Madeleine Bayless, CEO of RFMS, in a statement. “We are proud of the position RFMS holds today as the best-in-class software for the flooring industry. Joining Compusoft + 2020’s world-class team presents a bright future for RFMS with a range of opportunities particularly in product integrations and global expansion.”

