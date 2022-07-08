TA Associates-backed Riskonnect acquires software firm Castellan

Castellan is backed by Resurgens Technology Partners

Castellan serves more than 750 customers in over 30 countries and has 130 employees

Riskonnect has more than 1,300 customers across six continents

Riskonnect, which is backed by TA Associates, has acquired Castellan, a provider of enterprise resilience management solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Castellan’s emphasis on business continuity and resilience is a natural fit with Riskonnect’s goal of giving customers complete visibility into risk exposure and transforming the way they manage and respond to risk,” said Jim Wetekamp, Riskonnect’s CEO, in a statement. “The addition of Castellan’s deep expertise and innovative software and services will enable Riskonnect to deliver unmatched value to our customers, expand our consulting and managed service offerings, and continue to grow globally.”

Riskonnect is an integrated risk management software solution provider.