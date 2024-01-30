TA Associates-backed Rocscience acquires Diana Fea

Diana Fea, is a finite element analysis software provider based in Delft, the Netherlands.

Rocscience, a portfolio company of TA Associates, has acquired Diana Fea, a finite element analysis software provider based in Delft, the Netherlands. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Based in Toronto, Rocscience is a provider of geotechnical software solutions. Founded in 1996, the company specializes in 2D and 3D modeling, simulation and analysis of rock and soil behavior.

The combination of Rocscience and Diana Fea will create a business with a customer base of 12,000 professionals across 120 countries.

“This collaboration exemplifies a commitment to innovation, customer-centric values and the continued evolution of civil and geotechnical software solutions on a global scale,” said Nick Leppla, director at TA and a member of the Rocscience board of directors, in a statement.

Last year, Rocscience secured a strategic growth investment from TA Associates.

Based in Boston, TA Associates is a global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies in technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services sectors.