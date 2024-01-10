TA invests in financial software firm CSI

Centerbridge Partners and Bridgeport Partners will retain their positions as majority and minority investors, respectively.

TA Associates has made an investment in CSI, a Kentucky-based provider of financial software and technology. No financial terms were disclosed.

Centerbridge Partners and Bridgeport Partners will retain their positions as majority and minority investors, respectively.

“In our year-long, in-depth review of the core banking market, CSI emerged repeatedly as the leading innovator in its market segments,” said Hythem T. El-Nazer, managing director for TA in a statement. “It’s crucial for community banks to offer solutions that are both user-friendly and highly secure, to effectively serve their customers and keep up with the dynamism of the banking and financial services industries.”

El-Nazer and Mike Libert, managing director at TA, will join CSI’s board of directors.

Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its five target industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services. The firm has raised $65 billion in capital to date.