Tacoma Holdings-backed JQ Medical appoints Gallagher as CEO

Gallagher has also joined the company’s board of directors

He succeeds Jon Zalik, who will continue to serve in an advisory capacity to JQ Medical

Most recently, Gallagher served as chief commercial officer of Breg

JQ Medical, which is backed by Tacoma Holdings, has named Matt Gallagher as CEO. He has also joined the company’s board of directors. Gallagher succeeds Jon Zalik, who will continue to serve in an advisory capacity to JQ Medical.

Salt Lake City-based JQ Medical is a home medical equipment supplier.

“Matt is a proven healthcare leader with a distinguished track record of market-leading growth, customer service, talent development, and a deep knowledge of the Home Medical Equipment market. He will continue JQ Medical’s legacy of providing a world-class customer experience and industry-leading therapy adherence of its customers managing chronic conditions, while accelerating the company’s expansion into other markets,” said Matt Komenda, chairman of the JQ Medical board and managing partner of Tacoma Holdings, in a statement.

Most recently, Gallagher served as chief commercial officer of Breg. Prior to that, he was president and CEO of Falck USA. Earlier in his career, Gallagher spent 10 years at Apria Healthcare, where he served in various roles, including as regional vice president over California.

JQ Medical was founded in 1994.

Founded in 2020, Tacoma Holdings invests in healthcare.