Tacora to get C$75m DIP facility as part of CCAA proceedings

Tacora Resources, owner and operator of the Scully Mine, has filed for relief under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCCA).

In connection with the CCAA proceedings, Tacora has reached an agreement for a C$75 million debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing with Cargill. Cargill is a food, agriculture, financial and industrial products and service provider based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The CCAA proceedings and DIP facility will enable Tacora to continue operating and complete a strategic sales and investment solicitation process to pursue alternatives, according to a statement. They will also help develop a transaction that will allow Tacora to emerge as a sustainable operation and continue its efforts to ramp up production at the Scully Mine.

The Scully Mine is an iron ore concentrate producer located near Wabush, Newfoundland and Labrador.

Tacora’s investors include Proterra Investment Partners, a natural resource private equity firm based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Greenhill & Co Canada is acting as financial advisor to Tacora and Stikeman Elliott is acting as legal advisor.