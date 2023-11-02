Tailwater and Ares to sell midstream company Cureton to Williams Field Services Group

The deal is expected to close in December 2023.

Tailwater Capital and Ares Management have agreed to sell Cureton Front Range, a Denver-based midstream company, to Williams Field Services Group. No financial terms were disclosed.

Tailwater and Ares initially invested in Cureton in 2017 to pursue an anchored greenfield midstream strategy in the DJ Basin in Colorado.

“Cureton has continued to strategically enhance its operations, create a capital-efficient business, and demonstrate unwavering dedication to its customers, communities, and people,” said David Cecere, a partner of Tailwater Capital in a statement. “Given the continued need for scale in the midstream sector, we believe it is an optimal time to monetize the business and are excited to provide another strong return for our investors.”

Evercore served as financial advisor to Cureton in connection with the transaction. Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel. RBC Capital Markets served as financial advisor and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as legal advisor to Williams in connection with the transaction.

Cureton was founded in 2016.

Dallas-based Tailwater Capital invests in energy and growth infrastructure.Tailwater has raised more than $4.5 billion in committed capital since inception.

Ares had approximately $395 billion of assets under management, as of September 30, 2023.