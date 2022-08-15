Tailwater appoints Schaufele to head IR and McMillan to oversee communications

Schaufele previously served as managing director at Freestone, a portfolio company of Tailwater

Dallas-based Tailwater Capital invests in energy and growth infrastructure

Tailwater has raised more than $3.7 billion in committed capital since inception and the team has executed more than 100 transactions representing over $22 billion in value

Tailwater Capital LLC have hired John Schaufele and Jill McMillan to lead Tailwater’s investor relations and communications functions.

“John and Jill are both exceptionally talented leaders, and we’re thrilled to welcome them to the Tailwater team as we supercharge our investor relations and strategic communications functions,” said Jason Downie, co-founder and managing partner of Tailwater, in a statement. “As we continue to grow our full immersion platform in an increasingly dynamic energy industry, we are highly focused on ensuring we have an industry-leading team firing on all cylinders to support our investors, portfolio companies and key stakeholders operating across the energy landscape.”

As managing director, head of communications and public affairs, McMillan will lead Tailwater’s internal and external communications, including public affairs, marketing and media relations, strategic planning as well as brand positioning. She joined Crosstex Energy, EnLink Midstream’s predecessor, in December 2005 and played a key role in the company’s communication strategy, which included leading the rebranding and launch of EnLink Midstream from the merger of Crosstex Energy with Devon Energy’s midstream assets.

As managing director, head of investor relations and fundraising, Schaufele will oversee all investor development, servicing and relationship management activities for the firm. He previously served as managing director at Freestone, a portfolio company of Tailwater focused on investing in companies enabling the transition to a lower carbon economy with an emphasis on recycling, environmental services, and disruptive technologies offering an attractive, unsubsidized economic value proposition.

