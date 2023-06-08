Tailwater-backed Copperbeck Energy sells chemical distribution firm Saconix

In 2017, Tailwater and Copperbeck identified and executed a management-led carveout of Saconix from a privately held midstream energy company

RBC Capital Markets, LLC acted as financial advisor to Copperbeck

Copperbeck Energy, a portfolio company of Tailwater Capital, has sold Saconix, a Georgia-based provider of chemical distribution and logistics solutions. The buyer is Sumitomo Corporation of Americas. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The sale of Saconix represents a successful partnership between Tailwater and Copperbeck to identify and transform a U.S. Gulf Coast-centric logistics business into a market-leader across the North American sulfuric acid distribution space,” said Edward Herring, co-founder and managing partner of Tailwater Capital in a statement. “Copperbeck’s leadership of Saconix is a testament to this team’s capabilities to develop and execute on a defined growth strategy focused on critical assets and infrastructure to support our transition towards a low-carbon economy.”

RBC Capital Markets, LLC acted as financial advisor to Copperbeck. Sidley Austin LLP served as legal counsel to Tailwater and Copperbeck in connection with the transaction.

Dallas-based Copperbeck Energy Partners focuses on providing value-added logistical and distribution solutions within the inorganic chemical and downstream adjacent industries.

Tailwater Capital invests in energy and growth infrastructure. Tailwater has raised more than $4.4 billion in committed capital since inception.