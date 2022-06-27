Tailwater Capital launches ESG firm Tailwater Innovation Partners

Fox is also serving as head of ESG at Tailwater Capital

Tailwater Capital LLC, an energy-focused private equity firm, formed Tailwater Innovation Partners, LLC, a full-service environmental, social and governance, research and engineering solutions provider for Tailwater’s portfolio companies.

CEO Roger Fox is leading Tailwater Innovation Partners. Fox is an experienced energy executive with nearly four decades of leadership experience. Fox also serves as Head of ESG at Tailwater Capital.

Formerly known as Tailwater Technical Consulting, Tailwater Innovation Partners focuses on providing strategic guidance in three key areas across the Tailwater Capital portfolio: ESG, energy innovation and operational improvement. The team will also specialize in due diligence, engineering advisory services, process design, asset optimization and project management.

On the new firm, Jason Downie, co-founder and managing partner of Tailwater Capital, said in a statement: “Tailwater Innovation Partners will provide superior partnership-based guidance on operational enhancement across our portfolio. We are excited to leverage the cutting-edge insights, deep expertise in engineering and emissions management and technical execution capabilities Roger and the Tailwater Innovation team bring throughout all phases of project development, construction and operation.”

Prior to Tailwater Innovation Partners, Fox was the CEO of Elevate Midstream Partners I and II, both of which were backed by Tailwater. Prior to Elevate, Fox served as chief operations officer and senior vice president for the upstream and midstream businesses of Eagle Rock Energy Partners. He previously held various senior roles across the oil and gas sector, including as President of TGGT Holdings at BG Group (now Shell).

Tailwater Innovation Partners has also appointed Dana Sweet as director of energy innovation; Chris Hohman as director of technology; and Jon Determan as director of engineering.

Dallas-based Tailwater has raised more than $3.7 billion in committed capital since inception and the team has executed more than 100 transactions representing over $22 billion in value, according to the firm.