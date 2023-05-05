Tax and accounting firm NDH secures investment from Unity Partners

NDH Partners Jeremy Dubow, Josh Harris and Jeff Thomas will continue leading the business and serve on the board of directors.

As part of the transaction, NDH will be establishing an employee ownership program

Allan Koltin of the Koltin Consulting Group served as financial advisor on the transaction

Unity Partners invests in the middle market

Unity Partners has made an investment in NDH, a Chicago-based provider of tax and accounting firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

NDH Partners Jeremy Dubow, Josh Harris and Jeff Thomas will continue leading the business and serve on the board of directors.

As part of the transaction, NDH will be establishing an employee ownership program.

“Our partnership with the NDH leadership team started with shared excitement around our principles and confidence in our ability to execute our Partner & Propel strategy, stemming from our thematic work in this market,” added John Block, CEO and co-founder of Unity Partners, in a statement. “We are honored to be working alongside NDH’s ambitious leaders to create something truly special.”

Allan Koltin of the Koltin Consulting Group served as financial advisor on the transaction. Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor to Unity Partners while Levenfeld Pearlstein served as legal advisor to NDH.

Unity Partners invests in the middle market.