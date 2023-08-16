TCW Group wraps up latest CLO at $400m

TCW CLO 2023-2, Ltd. is backed primarily by broadly syndicated first lien loans.

The TCW Group has closed its new collateralized loan obligation at $400 million.

TCW CLO 2023-2, Ltd. is backed primarily by broadly syndicated first lien loans.

“CLOs and loans broadly are an important area of growth for TCW, and we are committed to continuing to enhance our leveraged finance franchise as part of our broad offering of world-class fixed income products,” said Katie Koch, President and CEO of TCW in a statement. “Over the past few years, we have continued to invest in our credit capabilities across the capital structure through the addition of top talent in both research and trading.”

As previously announced, TCW recently entered into a strategic CLO equity investment partnership with Lakemore Partners Ltd., a private credit investment firm, to support the growth of TCW’s CLO platform.

Jefferies LLC served as placement agent and structuring agent.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, TCW currently manages approximately $210 billion in client assets. TCW’s clients include corporate and public pension plans, financial institutions, endowments and foundations, as well as financial advisors and high-net worth individuals.