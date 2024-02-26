TCW wraps up CLO at $400m

- As a result of this transaction, TCW now manages 11 CLOs with over $4.5 billion of CLO assets under management and over $6.5 billion of broadly syndicated loans
TCW has closed its new collateralized loan obligation at $400 million.
TCW CLO 2024-1, Ltd. is secured primarily by broadly syndicated first-lien loans.
This latest CLO will be led by Senior Portfolio Managers Drew Sweeney and Ken Toshima.
“TCW has a strong heritage in investing in credit markets across the quality and liquidity spectrum, and we view CLOs as a core area of focus and growth,” said Jerry Cudzil, fixed income generalist portfolio manager at TCW in a statement.
Currently, TCW manages approximately $200 billion in client assets. TCW is headquartered in Los Angeles.