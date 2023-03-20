TDP-backed vet support company Western secures investment from LGT, Hamilton Lane and Apogem

Western's existing backer Tyree & D’Angelo Partners will manage the new minority equity investment while maintaining its control equity stake.

Denver-based Western Veterinary Partners, a veterinary support organization, has secured an investment led by LGT Capital Partners, Hamilton Lane and Apogem Capital. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the investment, TDP co-CEOs Michael Tyree and Enzo D’Angelo said in a statement, “We are grateful for our longstanding and new relationships with leading institutional private markets investors that not only support TDP but also provide efficient and constructive capital solutions for our fast-growing companies such as Western. This growth capital will allow Western’s management team to serve a growing number of companion animal veterinarians, support team members, customers, and patients in making a positive impact in their local communities.”

William Blair served as financial advisor to Western and TDP. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to TDP and Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal advisor to Western.

