Tech company ControlByWeb snags investment from North Branch

North Branch Capital has made an investment in Nibley, Utah-based ControlByWeb, a provider of of industrial internet of things control products and systems. No financial terms were disclosed.

“CBW is a leader in the IIoT control market with a product offering focused on engineering excellence. The company’s market opportunity is enormous and we are excited to add additional sales and engineering resources to accelerate the already impressive organic growth profile of the business,” said Nick Johansson, a principal at North Branch in a statement.

First American Bank provided a working capital line of credit and a senior term loan facility. Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP served as legal counsel to North Branch in the transaction. Metronome Partners LLC acted as financial advisor to CBW.

