Tech consultancy Solvd secures investment from Siguler Guff

The capital infusion will be used for expansion and personnel hiring.

Founded in 2011, Solvd’s team of over 600 engineers spans eight countries in Latin America, North America and Eastern Europe

Siguler Guff has approximately $17 billion of assets under management, as of June 30, 2022

Siguler Guff was founded in 1991

Siguler Guff has made a majority investment in Roseville, California-based Solvd, a global technology consultancy and software engineering company.

The capital infusion will be used for expansion and personnel hiring.

Founded in 2011, Solvd’s team of over 600 engineers spans eight countries in Latin America, North America and Eastern Europe.

On the transaction, Drew Guff, a managing director and a founding patner of Siguler Guff, said in a statement, “Having previously invested in industry leaders EPAM Systems and GlobalLogic, our firm is focused on backing digital transformation. We couldn’t be more excited to continue this commitment by partnering with the Solvd team to support the development of their outstanding software product and client services.”

Siguler Guff has approximately $17 billion of assets under management, as of June 30, 2022. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in New York, Siguler Guff maintains offices in Boston, London, Mumbai, São Paulo, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Houston.