Tech infrastructure firm Lit Communities inks $150m from Oak Hill

Oak Hill Capital has invested $150 million to Lit Communities, a Birmingham, Alabama-based tech infrastructure firm.

Lit’s existing shareholders, including Stephens Capital Partners and The Pritzker Organization will remain shareholders.

The capital will be used to fund and accelerate the construction of Lit’s fiber-based network in unserved and underserved communities across the U.S.

Lit was founded in 2019.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Brian and his talented team, alongside Stephens and TPO, to support the expansion of Lit’s fiber network to many more underserved American communities,” said Adam Hahn, a principal at Oak Hill, in a statement.

Bank Street Group LLC served as financial advisor to Lit Communities while Latham & Watkins LLP and Maynard Nexsen served as legal counsel. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal counsel to Oak Hill.

Oak Hill is focused on the North America middle-market.