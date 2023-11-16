Tecum Capital backs waste company Hainesport Transportation Group

Tecum partnered with Dickson Suit and Environmental Services Investors for the minority recapitalization of HTG.

Tecum Capital has made an investment in Hainesport Transportation Group, a New Jersey-based waste company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Tecum partnered with Dickson Suit and Environmental Services Investors for the minority recapitalization of HTG.

Moving forward, Dickson will work in tandem with Darryl Caplan, HTG CEO, on strategic initiatives and will serve on the board.

On the transaction, Stephen Gurgovits, Jr., a managing partner at Tecum, said in a statement, “Our investment in HTG further builds upon Tecum’s experience investing in waste and environmental service businesses. We are excited to support HTG through its next growth chapter.”

HTC was founded in 2004.

Based in Pittsburgh, Tecum backs lower middle market companies. Tecum targets a variety of sectors that include the environmental/industrial services, manufacturing and business services.