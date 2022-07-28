Tecum Capital backs waste hauling services provider Arrow Waste

Tecum provided subordinated debt and equity co-investment to support a majority recapitalization led by Carr’s Hill Capital Management.

Hancock Whitney provided senior debt financing for the transaction

Following the investment, Justin Vetsch was named CEO of Arrow Waste

Arrow Waste was founded in 1994

Tecum Capital has made an investment in Arrow Waste, a provider of roll-off container and waste hauling services. No financial terms were disclsoed.

Arrow Waste was founded in 1994.

Tecum provided subordinated debt and equity co-investment to support a majority recapitalization led by Carr’s Hill Capital Management, LP. Hancock Whitney provided senior debt financing for the transaction.

Following the investment, CHP recruited Justin Vetsch to join Arrow Waste as CEO. Mr. Vetsch brings over 11 years of industry experience, most notably in senior roles at Waste Management in markets including Kansas City and Omaha.

On the Arrow Waste investment, Matt Harnett, a partner of Tecum, said in a statement: “Arrow’s sound business fundamentals are indicative of its market leadership position. We are excited about investing in Arrow Waste, as the company is well-positioned in an attractive MSA to execute a strategic growth plan.”

Matt Harnett, Husnain Safdar, and Matt Sweet led the investment at Tecum.