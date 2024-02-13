Tecum Capital invests in Five Point Dental Specialists

Tecum, alongside Hilltop Opportunity Partners, provided capital to support the growth of the Five Point led by Casla Partners, the founders, and the management team.

Five Point Dental Specialists was founded in 2018

Based in Pittsburgh, Tecum invests in lower middle market companies

Tecum Capital has made an investment in Five Point Dental Specialists, a Fort Worth, Texas-based dental support organization.

Tecum, alongside Hilltop Opportunity Partners, provided capital to support the growth of the Five Point led by Casla Partners, the founders, and the management team.

Matt Harnett, Paul Oris, and Zac Forsyth led the investment team at Tecum.

“We’re grateful that Hilltop chose to partner with Tecum on this investment, providing an opportunity to add Five Point Dental Specialists to our healthcare portfolio,” said Matt Harnett, a partner at Tecum Capital in a statement. “We look forward to both this and future partnerships with Hilltop.”

Five Point Dental Specialists was founded in 2018.

Based in Pittsburgh, Tecum invests in lower middle market companies.