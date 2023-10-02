Tecum Capital invests in The Lewis Group

The Lewis Group is an environmental and industrial service provider.

Tecum Capital has invested in The Lewis Group, an environmental remediation, emergency response, industrial and property maintenance service provider.

The Lewis Group will be supported by a strategic capital investment from investors, including Glen Oaks Capital, Tecum Capital, Five Points Capital, and SharpVue Capital, according to a release.

The investment will support The Lewis group to grow its geographic footprint through organic growth and selected acquisitions, the release said.

Rick Lewis will remain The Lewis Group’s largest shareholder and CEO along with the existing senior management team that will continue to run the company.

Tecum’s deal team consisted of Matt Harnett, Paul Oris, and Dominic Noel.

Tecum is a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based private investment firm that invests in lower middle-market companies.

The Lewis Group is based in Royersford, Pennsylvania.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.