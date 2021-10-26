Tecum Capital promotes three

Leslie Skolnekovich is now chief financial officer, David Koegler has become director of fund administration and Michael Ames is now senior fund accountant.

Tecum Capital Partners has promoted its entire operations team. Leslie Skolnekovich is now chief financial officer, David Koegler has become director of fund administration and Michael Ames is now senior fund accountant.

PRESS RELEASE

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – Tecum Capital Partners is happy to announce promotions for our entire Operations team. Leslie Skolnekovich has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer, David Koegler to Director of Fund Administration, and Michael Ames to Senior Fund Accountant.

Before joining Tecum in 2017, Leslie was the VP of Finance for Cheetah Technologies, LP. Previously, she worked for over ten years in public accounting with Ernst & Young, where she focused on financial services clients. In her new position as CFO, Leslie is responsible for leading the fund accounting and reporting, valuation, statutory compliance and limited partner relations.

Dave joined Tecum in 2020, bringing with him 25 years of years of finance, audit, tax, accounting, and entrepreneurial finance experience. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Niche.com and Meakem Becker Venture Capital (MBVC). Additionally, he performed in a range of finance roles at FreeMarkets, Portola Packaging, Allegheny Health Education and Research Foundation, Medrad, and Coopers and Lybrand. As Director of Fund Administration, Dave is responsible for fund accounting and reporting, statutory compliance, and assisting with limited partner relations.

Prior to joining Tecum in 2020, Mike was an assurance associate with PricewaterhouseCoopers. While at PwC, he served clients in the Financial services and Retail industries. In his new position as Senior Fund Accountant, he is responsible for fund accounting, portfolio analysis, and investor reporting.