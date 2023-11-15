TELEO Capital-backed Sharpen Technologies snaps up Plum Voice

Based in Boise, Idaho, TELEO Capital invests in the lower middle market

TELEO targets the technology and software, healthcare IT, business services, and industrial sectors

Sharpen Technologies, which is backed by TELEO Capital Management, has acquired Boston-based Plum Voice, a provider of voice-based customer interaction technology. No financial terms were disclosed.

SharpenCX is an all-in-one unified contact center platform.

“This strategic move strengthens Sharpen’s progress in building the contact center of tomorrow, said TELEO Capital in a statement. “The combined technology has been adopted by organizations across various industries to improve customer service, increase efficiency, and drive digital transformation.”

