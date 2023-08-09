Tenex invests in Minuteman Security & Life Safety

Minuteman’s client base includes high technology, law enforcement, critical infrastructure, defense, mass transit, large retail, academic institutions, public safety agencies, and healthcare institutions

Based in New York City, Tenex Capital Management invests in middle market companies

Tenex Capital Management has made an investment in Andover, Massachusetts-based Minuteman Security & Life Safety, a provider of commercial security, fire, and life-safety systems. No financial terms were disclosed.

Minuteman was founded in 1988.

On the deal, Tenex Managing Director Perrin Monroe said in a statement, “The commercial security integration market has been a sector we’ve been pursuing for several years given the high-degree of value-add that integrators provide customers and suppliers alike and sound industry fundamentals we seek. We’ve secured a great partnership in Minuteman, Joe, and his leadership team where we together are well-positioned to accelerate on Minuteman’s growth potential.”

Minuteman’s wide-ranging client base includes high technology, law enforcement, critical infrastructure, defense, mass transit, large retail, academic institutions, public safety agencies, and healthcare institutions with locations throughout North America.

Based in New York City, Tenex Capital Management invests in middle market companies.