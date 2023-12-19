Texas Municipal Retirement Systems taps Kim as CIO

Currently, Kim is investment director and head of investments for private equity at the California Public Employees Retirement System.

Texas Municipal Retirement Systems has named Yup Kim as chief investment officer. Kim’s appointment becomes effective January 15, 2024.

Currently, Kim is investment director and head of investments for private equity at the California Public Employees Retirement System.

Kim is replacing Dave Hunter, who is retiring and will be leaving TMRS in January.

On the appointment, TMRS Executive Director David Wescoe said in a statement, “TMRS and its Members are extremely fortunate to have Yup Kim join our leadership team. He is one of the most respected public pension plan investors in the country. At CalPERS, Yup partners with a team of 30 investment professionals who manage almost $60 billion in global private equity assets. When CalPERS hired Yup in 2020, they said he was ‘a thought leader in the industry with a unique combination of strategic insight, investing acumen, and management experience.’ I couldn’t agree more.”

Prior to joining CalPERS, Kim was a senior portfolio manager at the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation. Before that, Kim worked at Deutsche Bank private equity’s global investment committee. He has also held roles at Performance Equity, Silver Point Capital, and Citigroup.

Based in Austin, TMRS was established in 1947.