TG Natural Resources to acquire Quantum Capital-backed Rockcliff Energy for $2.7bn

TG Natural Resources has agreed to acquire Rockcliff Energy, which is backed by Quantum Capital Group, for $2.7 billion.

Rockcliff Energy is an upstream natural gas company focused on developing the East Texas Haynesville shale.

“The sale of Rockcliff will memorialize Quantum’s ninth successful partnership with Alan and other members of the Rockliff leadership team,” said Wil VanLoh, CEO of Quantum in a statement. “Partnering with passionate entrepreneurs to build businesses of significant scale and with industry leading economics such as Rockcliff has been a hallmark of Quantum’s success investing in the energy sector over the past 25 years. Through our partnership and collective efforts, we were able to identify a unique opportunity to transform the East Texas Haynesville into a major supplier of clean U.S. natural gas for LNG exports from the Gulf Coast.”

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the 2023.

J.P. Morgan Securities served as financial advisors to Rockcliff and Vinson & Elkins LLP served as legal counsel to Rockcliff. Greenhill served as M&A advisor to TGNR. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BofA Securities, Inc. served as financial advisors to TGNR on the M&A transaction. Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel to TGNR.

Founded in 1998, Quantum Capital Group is a provider of private equity, credit, and venture capital to the global energy and energy transition industry.

TGNR is a producer in the Ark-La-Tex region of East Texas and Northern Louisiana. TGNR is jointly owned by TG East Texas Resources LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Gas America, and CCI U.S. Asset Holdings LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Castleton Commodities International LLC.