The Halifax Group, Two Sigma Impact invest in Milestone Technologies

Some of Milestone’s clients are drawn from the largest and fastest growing companies in the technology, healthcare, and consumer markets.

The current senior executive team, including CEO Sameer Kishore, will continue to lead the company

Two Sigma Impact made a minority investment

Financial terms were not disclosed

The Halifax Group, a Washington DC-based mid-market private equity firm, has completed an investment in Milestone Technologies, a Fremont, California-based provider of value-added IT services to blue-chip, enterprise clients.

Founded in 1997, Milestone partners with organizations to support their forward-looking digital transformation roadmaps and to scale their IT capabilities. The company provides a suite of services across Application Services, including digital product engineering and ServiceNow-oriented services, Digital Workplace Services, and Private Cloud Services.

Some of Milestone’s clients are drawn from the largest and fastest growing companies in the technology, healthcare, and consumer markets.

Although financial terms were not disclosed, Two Sigma Impact, a New York based-private equity firm, made a minority investment.

Halifax partner David Bard said the investment will support Milestone’s growth.

“We are privileged to partner with Sameer and the Milestone team. They have proven themselves to be a best-in-class management team with an impressive story to tell,” he said. “Halifax has built a strong thesis and set of executive relationships around IT services, which we aim to bring to bear to support Milestone in building on and further accelerating their tremendous success to date.”