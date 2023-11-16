The Riverside Company to announce 50th franchising acquisition

'There's a lot of private equity money that is pouring into the franchising space,' said Riverside's Grant Marcks.

The Riverside Company plans to announce later this morning that it has completed the add-on acquisition of Frenchies Modern Nail Care, a franchisor that provides nail-care services. PE Hub spoke with Riverside origination partner Grant Marcks.

The deal marks Riverside’s 50th franchising acquisition – a sign of the private equity industry’s increasing interest in franchise deals.

The transaction is also the first add-on to platform acquisition Bishops Cuts/Color, a Portland, Oregon-based provider of full-service haircuts, styling and hair-coloring services. Riverside announced the Bishops acquisition in June.

“Honestly, the the nail-care category is kind of screaming for a really professional, clean, well-run operation,” Marcks said. “What I think that Frenchies offers is a really compelling place for nail-care techs.”

Though Riverside has considerable experience in the franchising space, Bishops marks the firm’s foray into a personal care franchise. Riverside is interested in exploring add-ons in other health and wellness spaces such as med spa, waxing or sugaring. It’s also looking at broader medical aesthetics such as eyelash and eyebrow treatment, and massage or even alternative therapies like IV and cryotherapy.

The core focus for future add-ons will be buying existing franchisors who have established themselves and have been selling franchises for some time.

“We are looking for targets that ideally have a good proof of concept and a proven ability to sell franchises that have really strong unit economics,” Marcks said. “Speaking to Frenchies, we are always looking for businesses that pay back well and have franchisees that are really excited about the return on their investment and opening new locations because of that.”

Exceptional scale

In a franchise system, a business or brand owns the rights to its operations, branding, product, etc. and licenses them out to companies for a franchise fee. Based in Colorado, Frenchies was first founded in 2014 and began exploring the franchising model in 2017. Frenchies has more than 20 locations across 13 states in the US.

Marcks said franchises are attractive because they scale exceptionally well. Private equity is also interested in the recurring revenue and royalties that come with franchise deals.

“Franchising started for us 20-plus years ago, but I think the secret is certainly out and there’s a lot of private equity money that is pouring into the franchising space and honestly, it’s great,” Marcks said. “[Franchising] helps accelerate your growth. There’s a lot of money flowing in at the franchisee level as well. It encourages entrepreneurship. The alignment of franchisors and franchisees is a really nice alignment and creates the right incentives.”

Some recent deals in the franchising space from Riverside include the firm’s portfolio company EverSmith Brands buying Green Guard Services earlier this year. In 2022, Riverside-backed Executive Home Care acquired Grasons Co, a franchise dedicated to estate sales and business liquidation.

