The Stephens Group acquires software provider Princeton TMX

The Stephens Group has acquired Fort Wayne, Indiana-based Princeton TMX, a provider of transportation management software. No financial terms were disclosed.

Princeton TMX’s management will maintain “material” ownership in the business, according to a spokesperson for the firm.

Tim Minnich serves as president and CEO of Princeton TMX.

On the transaction, Aaron Clark, a managing director at The Stephens Group, said in a statement, “Industrial shippers deserve a high value TMS solution tailored specifically to their needs. Princeton TMX has built the leading enterprise-grade solution in the space. We look forward to working with Princeton TMX and making the investments necessary to deliver even greater value to customers.”

The Stephens Group has nearly $2 billion of private equity assets under management. Since 2006, The Stephens Group has invested in 49 companies, targeting investments in industries across the U.S., including industrial and commercial products and services, specialty distribution, B2B food, technology infrastructure and tech-enabled services.