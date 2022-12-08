The Stephens Group buys OEM replacement parts provider Quality Valve

BlackArch Partners was financial advisor to Quality Valve while Paul Hastings served as legal counsel

The Stephens Group has acquired Mobile, Alabama-based Quality Valve, a distributor of OEM replacement and repair parts for safety, relief, back pressure and control valves. The seller was Pfingsten. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Quality Valve surpassed all expectations with a can-do attitude and customer-centric approach,” said Scott Finegan, Pfingsten Senior Managing Director in a statement. “We were proud to support the Company in deepening its inventory and operational footprint, strengthening its management team and entering pump accessories via the strategic acquisition of Griffco Valve.”

BlackArch Partners was financial advisor to Quality Valve while Paul Hastings served as legal counsel. Bryan Cave was legal counsel to The Stephens Group. Lincoln International acted as debt advisor with Audax Private Debt providing debt financing.

Based in Chicago, Pfingsten has raised five investment funds with total commitments of approximately $1.3 billion and has acquired 161 manufacturing, distribution and business services companies.

Since 2006, The Stephens Group has invested in over 50 companies, targeting investments in industries across the U.S., including industrial and commercial products and services, specialty distribution, technology infrastructure and vertical software.