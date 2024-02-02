The Stephens Group sells Summit Industrial Construction

Based in Little Rock, Arkansas, The Stephens Group is backed by the resources of the Witt Stephens, Jr. and Elizabeth Campbell families

The firm has over $2 billion of private equity assets under management

The Stephens Group has sold Summit Industrial Construction, a Houston-based specialty industrial mechanical contractor. The buyer was Comfort Systems. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are pleased to announce the closing of our sale of Summit. We enjoyed a successful, 13-year partnership with Jeff Johnson and his team. We are thrilled about the transaction and look forward to watching Summit’s continued success under Comfort Systems,” said Witt Stephens, CEO and co-chairman of The Stephens Group.

